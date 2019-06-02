Titchfield fire: 60 firefighters battle blaze at car workshop

DOZENS of firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in Titchfield.

Fire crews from across Hampshire, including from Southsea and Cosham, are currently at the scene in Laveys Lane this afternoon.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said they were called at 12.53pm and there are currently 60 firefighters at the scene.

Residents are being advised to avoid the area and keep their windows and doors shut if they live nearby.

On Twitter they wrote: ‘If you live near Laveys Lane please keep your windows and doors shuts.’

Fire crews from across the county are battling the blaze

