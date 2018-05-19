Titchfield Primary School hold the royal wedding of the year

IT WAS the wedding of the year and hundreds turned out to witness the special ceremony.

Titchfield Primary School held its very own royal wedding, with Year 1 pupils Reuben Kefford and Ava Connor starring as Harry and Meghan.

Reuben Kefford and Ava Connor, both six, play the bride and groom in Tichfield Primary School's mock-up royal wedding. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180470-1)

All 190 pupils from the school put on their finest clothes for the full wedding ceremony held in the playground with Bishop Bryn leading proceedings.

Six-year-old Reuben, who acted as groom, said: ‘I am happy because it was a lovely wedding.’

Bride Ava, also six, added: ‘I felt like a princess.’

Michelle Wenham, who helped organise the day, said: ‘All the children really enjoyed themselves and it was great to celebrate.

‘This wedding really has been the talk of the school this week.’

Bunting and flags designed by the children decorated the playground.

Headteacher Michelle Stephens said: ‘We have been learning about British values and what makes us special and our royal family is very much a part of that.’

Deputy headteacher Seb Olway added: ‘Reuben and Ava were great volunteers and the wedding went brilliantly and all the children enjoyed being involved.’

Elsewhere, Fernhurst Junior School and Devonshire Infant School, both in Southsea, teamed-up for a picnic-style street party.

Pupils entered into a royal wedding-themed cake competition where winners were chosen by the headteachers of both schools – who found the task difficult.

The infants made their own crowns and tiaras and the juniors made bunting and flags.

Assistant headteacher at Fernhurst, Sarah Rayner, said: ‘I’m really proud of all the children and staff who have made this important historic occasion such a success.

Toby Randall, five, Ava Williams, seven, and Evie Summers, six, at Fernhurst Primary School in Southsea.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180484-1)

‘Everyone really supported this event and I’m overwhelmed by the amount of families who took the time to make cakes.’

Year 4 Fernhurst pupil Ruby Mitchell added: ‘It was really good getting together with the infants and looking after the little ones.

‘It was really nice to get together and have a party for this important occasion.’

The cakes went down well with Year 1 pupil Toby Randall, who said: ‘We had a party because Meghan and Harry are getting married. The best part was trying all the different cakes.’

Elsewhere in the area, children from Deverell Hall Pre-School in Waterlooville were all smiles as they were treated to a regal lunch yesterday. They tucked into cakes, sandwiches and squash as they revelled in the cheer of the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which will take place today.

Jane Robinson, the pre-school’s manager, was part of the team of staff who served the pupils, who are aged between two and four.

Lexi Mae Hunt and Gabija Zukauskaite, eight, at Fernhurst Junior School.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180484-1)

She said: ‘All the children had such a lovely time. They enjoyed music, party games and even got to practice their manners.

‘I remember doing this when I was a child and it’s a great way to keep up an old tradition.

‘They all got to take a crown home too and I know they’ll be wearing them when they watch the wedding with their parents.’

Elsewhere, pupils and staff at Newtown Church of England Primary School in Gosport also embraced the royal wedding fever – dressing up in their finest regal garments.

The students arrived at school yesterday dressed as princes, princesses, kings and queens, with others wearing patriotic red, white and blue costumes.

Year 6 pupil Sasha Phillip, 11, at West Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville celebrating ahead of the royal wedding. Picture: Malcolm Wells (180518-9261)

Youngsters at Morelands Primary School celebrate ahead of the royal wedding.'''Picture: Malcolm Wells (180518-9263)