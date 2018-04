Have your say

ONE of the Chuckle Brothers was spotted having dinner in Portsmouth yesterday evening.

Paul Chuckle was seen at Wagamamas in Gunwharf Quays yesterday.

The entertainment star was in Portsmouth before sailing to St Malo.

He tweeted that it was ‘getting a bit nippy’ down by the harbour.

Paul and Barry Chuckle were in Southampton at the end of last year for Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at Mayflower Theatre – you can read a full interview with the pair here.