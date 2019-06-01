Toddler, Max Cross, has gone missing from a holiday park in Sussex

Have your say

A SEARCH effort is underway to find a toddler who has gone missing from a holiday park.

Max Cross, 2, was last seen at Secret Campsite in Kane Hythe Road, Battle, around 12.15pm today.

Max Cross has gone missing from a holiday park. Picture: Sussex Police

Officers, including the dog unit, are carrying out a search of the area and are appealing for members of the public to keep an eye out for Max.

He is described as white, with curly blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki trousers.

Anyone who sees Max is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 666 of 01/06.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.