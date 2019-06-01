Toddler who went missing from holiday park has been found in Sussex

Have your say

A TODDLER who went missing from a holiday park has been safely found.

Max Cross, 2, was reported missing from the Secret Campsite in Kane Hythe Road, Battle around lunchtime today.

Sussex Police have now tweeted to say that he has been found.

They wrote: ‘We're relieved to say two-year-old Max Cross, reported missing from Battle, has been found safe and well.

‘We're extremely grateful for the overwhelming support received on social media, especially in such a short space of time.

‘Thank you.’

