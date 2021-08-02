Tokyo Olympics 2021: Hill Head hockey star Maddie Hinch saves penalties to put Team GB into the semi-finals
OLYMPIAN Maddie Hinch’s goalkeeping skills have helped propel the Team GB women’s hockey team into the semi-finals in Tokyo.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:32 pm
After a tense match that came down to a penalty shootout versus opponents from Spain, Maddie Hinch, who was born in Hill Head, kept a clean sheet to keep her team in the Olympics.
It puts Team GB through to the semi-final against the Dutch on Wednesday.