Tokyo Olympics 2021: Hill Head hockey star Maddie Hinch saves penalties to put Team GB into the semi-finals

OLYMPIAN Maddie Hinch’s goalkeeping skills have helped propel the Team GB women’s hockey team into the semi-finals in Tokyo.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:32 pm
Maddie Hinch with her women's hockey gold medal from the Rio Olympics 2016. Photo by Jon Rigby

After a tense match that came down to a penalty shootout versus opponents from Spain, Maddie Hinch, who was born in Hill Head, kept a clean sheet to keep her team in the Olympics.

It puts Team GB through to the semi-final against the Dutch on Wednesday.

