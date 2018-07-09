 Tom Knox: Council must work with skaters on parks

PRO-SKATER Tom Knox has urged the city council to make a proposed new park in Portsmouth the best it can be.

The 27-year-old from London visited the city on Saturday as part of his European Skate Tour with Dickies.

On the prospect of Jacob Skinner and Jack New’s plans for the Undercover Skatepark beneath the M275 Rudmore Roundabout flyover, he said: ‘Lots of other countries are building incredible facilities, but England is a little behind in that respect.

‘With skating now in the Olympics, the council needs to listen to skaters – people who understand the culture – to stop building bad skate parks and come up with something that people really want.

‘That’s what needs to happen here too.’

Mr Knox’s visit to Southsea will be his only stop in the UK as part of his campaign with Dickies.