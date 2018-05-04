Tom Prince’s former school in Portsmouth changes colour on Blue Day for the last time

Today Priory School is celebrating the last day of one of Portsmouth’s biggest charity events – Blue Day.

After the loss of 15-year-old Tom Prince to cancer in 2004, his family founded the Tom Prince Cancer Trust and in 2008 joined forces with The News to create Blue Day to raise money for research into osteosarcoma.

Zara Zahid, left, and Wiktoria Lasocka

Tom was a pupil at Priory and since the trust started the school has been fundraising with the family and has raised about £25,000 overall.

Headteacher Stewart Vaughan said: ‘Tom Prince is very much a part of who we are. He’s apart of our community.

‘This is the best example of when something genuinely good comes out of something tragic.’

As this Friday marks the final Blue Day, Priory School is in full swing to commemorate with cake sales, sponsored goals and much more.

Susanna Robertson-Sheath at Priory School

Each pupil is wearing blue, paying £1 each. With 1,200 pupils the school hopes to reach its target of £2,000.