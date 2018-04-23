Tony smashes his charity target

FOR a charity close to his heart, Tony Hewitt completed the London Marathon in five hours and five minutes – raising more than £2,000.

Inspired by the care given to his step-son Ollie Gordon at The Rainbow Centre, Tony decided to tackle 26.2 miles to give something back.

The 44-year-old from Port Solent said: ‘It went really well considering the temperature which really was unbearable.

‘The last few miles was the hardest thing I have ever done but it was all worth it because we have smashed our fundraising target.

‘The atmosphere in the capital today was electric and great to see everyone supporting each other.’

