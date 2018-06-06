Tower block tenants have ‘more chance’ of finding houses outside Portsmouth, council says

TENANTS being moved out of two Portsmouth tower blocks may have to go to Leigh Park or Paulsgrove if they want to live in a house.

Portsmouth City Council says those forced to leave Horatia House and Leamington House in Somers Town have ‘more chance’ of finding a house outside the city centre.

From left, Horatia House, Noah Harthill-Bates, seven, Michelle Bates, 50, Nilson Scotti, 42, Sibele Scotti, 32, with Sophia Scotti in the pushchair ''Picture: Malcolm Wells (180605-2287)

The information comes as the authority refreshes its online list of frequently asked questions, which was published after hundreds of tower block tenants were told they would have to vacate their properties while safety works are carried out.

Leamington House, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

In an update, PCC’s FAQs now include the query ‘I would like to move to a house rather than a flat. I’ve heard I have a better chance of this if I move to Leigh Park. Is this true?’

Responding, a spokesperson for PCC said: ‘We will be offering everyone a new home in Portsmouth, which will be at least like-for-like in terms of the type of home and the number of bedrooms.

‘This means, if you are living in a three bedroom flat at the moment, we will offer you at least a three-bedroom flat.

‘We know that some families would like to move to a house, and there are larger families who are already waiting for a four-bedroom home.

‘We have limited numbers of houses, especially four-bedroom houses, in Portsmouth itself.

‘We have more houses in Leigh Park. There is therefore more chance of being moved to a house if you are prepared to move to Leigh Park or Paulsgrove.

‘This would be entirely your choice. We are committed to finding everyone who wants to stay in Portsmouth a home in Portsmouth.’