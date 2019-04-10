Town’s monthly cinema celebrates turning two

A POP-UP cinema has celebrated its second birthday with a sell-out screening.

Organisers had to turn people away at the doors as the Waterlooville Monthly Cinema welcomed more than 100 people for a showing of Bohemian Rhapsody in March.

The film earned its leading man Rami Malek an Oscar for Best Actor this year for his portrayal of legendary Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

And it went down a treat with viewers at St George’s Church Hall, who watched on as they enjoyed celebratory cake, chocolate, tea and coffee.

Films put on by the cinema are organised by Petra Harris, who serves as a volunteer for the Waterlooville Events Team.

Its chairwoman, Jackie Buckley, said: ‘A big thank you has to go to Petra who organises the films and the volunteers.

‘And of course, a big thank you to the community of Waterlooville who have embraced the concept of a monthly cinema.’

The next film on the cinema’s programme, Peterloo, will be screened at St George’s Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 25.

It tells the story of the 1819 Peterloo Massacre, which saw British forces attack a peaceful pro-democracy rally in Manchester.

Tickets are £5.50 each and are only available at the door, on the night.

Doors open at 7pm.