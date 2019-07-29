Have your say

DEMONSTRATIONS will tomorrow mark a national day of action against Universal Credit.

It comes as a new survey from trade union Unite found 79 per cent of 1,000 claimants of the benefit said they found it ‘hard to make ends meet’ during the school holidays.

Of these 790 people, the body said many had been put into debt or forced to rely on food banks or help from family and friends.

It wants Universal Credit to be overhauled and replaced by a social security system that treats people in a ‘humane’ way.

A demonstration against the system will take place outside Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park, from 10.30am to 12.30pm tomorrow.

A food collection and a street stall will also run outside Tesco, in Cosham, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

A street stall will run in Waterlooville Precinct on Friday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Figures show 203,272 people across the south east currently claim Universal Credit.