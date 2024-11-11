Traditional Lovedean pub that shut suddenly is subject of court battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A traditional pub that caused shock when it shut suddenly last week is the subject of a court battle to close it down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bird in Hand in Lovedean | NW

As reported on Friday, The Bird in Hand, in Lovedean Lane, is “closed until further notice”, a sign on the pub’s door said.

People posting on social media said staff were “laid off until further notice”. Another person said: “Everyone who works there has just been fired.” Another local added: “Such a terrible shame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post from the pub said “all staff have been paid” and “all bookings/deposits will be honoured”. Now the pub owner Stonegate has revealed attempts are being made from a third party to close the pub.

A Stonegate spokesperson said: "We can confirm that The Bird in Hand has ceased trading following a third-party court application to liquidate the company.

“This situation, while unfortunate, was beyond our control, and we understand that this is a difficult time for the team impacted by the closure. We will be working closely with the official receiver to understand when we can expect the pub to be handed back to us and we can then work on plans to reopen.”