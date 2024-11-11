Traditional Lovedean pub that shut suddenly is subject of court battle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As reported on Friday, The Bird in Hand, in Lovedean Lane, is “closed until further notice”, a sign on the pub’s door said.
People posting on social media said staff were “laid off until further notice”. Another person said: “Everyone who works there has just been fired.” Another local added: “Such a terrible shame.”
A post from the pub said “all staff have been paid” and “all bookings/deposits will be honoured”. Now the pub owner Stonegate has revealed attempts are being made from a third party to close the pub.
A Stonegate spokesperson said: "We can confirm that The Bird in Hand has ceased trading following a third-party court application to liquidate the company.
“This situation, while unfortunate, was beyond our control, and we understand that this is a difficult time for the team impacted by the closure. We will be working closely with the official receiver to understand when we can expect the pub to be handed back to us and we can then work on plans to reopen.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.