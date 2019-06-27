Traditional Rowlands Castle Village Fair set to return for 46th year next weekend - and there's lots to enjoy

ORGANISERS of a traditional village fair will be hoping for perfect sunshine as final preparations are made for its return.

The Rowlands Castle Village Fair will roll into its 46th year when it descends on The Green on Saturday, July 6.

Funfair rides at 50p-a-go, Punch and Judy shows and arts and crafts are just a trio of the activities families will be able to enjoy at a catalogue of stalls run by volunteers and local businesses.

The event’s famous marquee will play host to the village’s annual horticultural show throughout the day and live music in the evening.

Visitors’ efforts in categories for fruit, veg and flowers, cookery, arts and crafts, photography and floral art will all be measured in the contest, before Madness tribute band The Los Palmas 6 claim the marquee from 7.30pm, followed by a disco.

Tickets to the performance are £12.50 and food and drink will be served throughout the night.

Other highlights of the day will include songs in the arena at 12.30pm, a children’s games challenge at 3pm, a tug of war at 3.30pm and a raffle draw at 4pm.

For a full list of times and more information go to rowlandscastlevillagefair.org.uk

For the latest news, traffic and travel, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.