MOTORISTS are facing ‘severe’ delays on a main road into Portsmouth after a van ‘overturned’.

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A3(M) near Clanfield following the incident earlier this morning.

The AA’s travel service has warned of bumper-to-bumper traffic, with speed limits restricted to about five miles per hour.

While South East Traffic News reported on Twitter that a vehicle had overturned between the A3(M) and the B2070.

It’s understood the van flipped at about 9am near the exit for Horndean.

There has been no word of whether anybody has been hurt.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it has not deployed to the scene.

However, two crews have been called out to a separate incident in the west of the county on the A34.

Teams from Whitchurch and Sutton Scotney, near Winchester, were mobilised to that scene at 9.37am, a fire and rescue spokeswoman said.