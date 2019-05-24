Tragic Jeremy Kyle guest’s ex-fiancee reveals heartbreaking moment she was told he had died

The ex-fiancee of Steve Dymond, the Jeremy Kyle guest who died a week after the show was filmed, has told of the moment she was told he had been found dead.

On the evening of May 9, Jane Callaghan got a phone call telling her that her ex-fiance Steve Dymond had been found dead.

Jane Callaghan with Steve Dymond

She said: ‘I was getting out of a taxi and I got a call. The man on the phone said he was a detective and told me that Steve Dymond was ‘no longer living’.

‘I didn’t believe him. I knew Steve had lied before about being dead and I just thought it was that. I put the phone down and it wasn’t until I heard from other people about it and then we decided to go down to the police station to get an answer.

‘The woman behind the glass hatch told me he was dead. I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it and I was angry that the police did not come round in person to tell me.

‘The next day I got a recorded delivery package and I collected it and it was three cards addressed to me from Steve and a letter from the police saying enclosed was letters from the deceased. If I hadn’t have gone to the station to get an answer I could have opened that package on my own and had a heart attack.’

Jane added: ‘I feel like I have been left at the bottom of a pile and not been treated very well. The coroner asked me if I could pay for the funeral but I don’t see why I should now.’