Voluntary litter picking group Trash Busters has raised more than £500 to buy equipment that will help them keep their area clean and tidy.

Music played as gazebos went up outside the Cowplain Co-operative Funeralcare in London Road to protect the volunteers and guests from the rain.

Gayle Samson, who runs Trash Busters, said: ‘At our event today we’ve had cakes, crafts, a ‘guess the milk bottle tops’ game, and lots more.

John Hughes, in pink shirt, has just made a cash donation to the group. Voluntary litter picking group Trash Busters at a fundraising day in Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘We’re fundraising to buy long litter pickers, which will help us to double the rubbish we pick up in hard to reach places.’

Carole Guest, a funeral arranger at the Funeralcare, helped organise the event.

She said: ‘I heard about the Trash Busters and that they were saying they wanted to get some extra long litter pickers, so I said - we’ll do an event.

‘It’s gone really well, we’ve raised more than £500 today.’

The Trash Busters have been active for nearly a year, and hold regular litter picking events as well as reporting fly tips, getting bins fixed, and helping to bring the community together.

Gayle added: ‘There’s often about 30 of us who do litter picking, and everyone in the group plays a different part.’

The mayor of Havant, Councillor Rosy Raines who was also in attendance, said: ‘I’m really pleased to be here. I’m a litter picker myself, I associate with the Final Straw in Emsworth.’

Gayle’s chihuahuas were at the event on Saturday, wearing their special Trash Busters jackets.

Widley volunteer Carissa Thurston said: ‘I’ve helped on four litter picks so far, I go along with my mum.

‘I wanted to help out with the environment and do my bit.

‘I’m looking after the chihuahuas today, and really enjoying it.’

The Trash Busters originally hoped to raise £250 with a cake and craft sale, raffle, and competitions.

However, they hit that target shortly after opening their stalls as John Hughes of Hughes Waste, a Portsmouth-based waste management service, made a £250 donation.

Hughes Waste have also donated two trolleys to the Trash Busters to help transport rubbish.

John said: ‘We’re happy to support this grassroots project as we’re also in waste management.

‘No one likes seeing litter about, and there are so many areas around here where litter is an issue. The Trash Busters have decided that they’re not going to take it lying down.’

A limo filled with balloons was also parked in front of the stalls as people were invited to guess the number of balloons.

Demelza Currie, a Trash Busters volunteer from Wecock Farm, said: ‘I was out on the very first pick, a year ago on Monday - we started on July 12 last year.

‘I’d recently moved to the area and wanted to meet local people, get to know the area around here.

‘We’re all really passionate about the environment - I’ve met some really good people, everyone is really friendly.’

To find out more about the Trash Busters visit the Facebook page here.

