Seven caravans stormed onto Havant Rugby Club next to Hook’s Lane last Thursday evening, leaving locals fuming after only seeing the last batch moved on a week earlier.

Havant Borough Council began the eviction process on Friday with them prepared to take court action on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rubbish left by travellers at Havant Rugby Club

But the travellers have now moved on from the site - leaving rubbish left strewn across the field.

One resident said: ‘It will probably cost the taxpayer a few thousand pounds to dispose of the rubbish left.

‘That money could be put towards better defences to protect the field from further abuse.

‘This time they left an animal hutch and fly-tipped rubbish from a job that someone gave them as they have tipper vans.

Rubbish left by travellers at Havant Rugby Club

‘They also left toilet waste, a pile of tyres and a very large gas container.’

SEE ALSO: Family fuming after being told to remove England flag

A spokesman for the council said: ‘We continually review our strategy in relation to traveller incursions, taking into account our statutory obligations in respect of welfare but also balancing this with the disruption our communities face when a traveller incursion arrives.

‘It is clear that defences like locks, barriers and dragon's teeth do not work, so we will look at other options but in the meantime our officers work diligently to prepare court papers to evict promptly.’

The first flock of travellers at the site arrived in May before being given the boot.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron