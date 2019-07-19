Travellers set up on Havant park - as council looks at ditches to protect public spaces
More than six caravans and several vans have appeared in the park. The travellers had arrived at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, on Wednesday July 10, before moving on to Hook’s Lane Recreation Park in Bedhampton on Monday July 15. Councillor Narinder Bains, cabinet lead for neighbourhoods at Havant Borough Council, said the borough had been ‘inundated’ with travellers this year. She said: ‘We generally know about them within five minutes of them landing on a site. ‘We have looked into getting a borough-wide order - but under current legislation, it’s not a feasible option.’ The council is looking at more enhanced measures than ‘locks and barriers’ to stop illegal camps, according to Cllr Bains. She said: ‘Evidence shows that locks and barriers do not actually work all the time. ‘We’re looking to target-harden areas that have been targeted. ‘This may mean ditches around certain areas - we know that several councils have dug trenches to prevent encampments.’ Havant Borough Council officers have visited the camp and issued a notice requiring the group to vacate - with the authority ready to obtain a court order to repossess the area if needed. A traveller who spoke to The News at the Bedhampton site said they were being ‘pushed from pillar to post.’ He said: ‘Most people keep themselves to themselves. ‘But we’re not getting any peace. ‘Everywhere we go we’re getting pushed from pillar to post.’ There had been ‘a number of reports of anti-social behaviour linked to the site’ in Jubilee Park, according to a police spokesman. Residents reported rocks being thrown at Poppins Nursery near to the park. A young mother who takes her three year old to the nursery said people had to ‘dodge’ men riding motorcycles in the park. She said: ‘The police should powers to move them on – if it was me or my children causing havoc I would be arrested straight away. She added: ‘It helps paint the traveller community in a bad light – travellers are very nice people.’ A police are aware of the Havant site and are working with the council, according to a police spokeswoman. Cllr Bains added : ‘We have worked really hard with the police.’