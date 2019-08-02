Travellers who set up in Farlington field have been moved on by police

Travellers who set up camp in a Farlington field have been moved on by police.

Vehicles and caravans were spotted on Zetland Field, Farlington, on Monday evening.

A number of residents from local residents' groups had complained to Portsmouth City Council.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said officers attended the camp on Friday morning and used Section 61 powers to disperse the travellers.

The spokesman added: ‘Most of the vehicles have left the site, with the others expected to do so this evening.’

It follows travellers setting up camps on recreation grounds in Waterlooville, Bedhampton, and Havant last month.

