Tribute paid to 'loving and caring' boy, 11, killed in two-car crash on the A27 in Titchfield

TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘caring and loving’ 11-year-old boy who died in a two-car crash in Titchfield.

Benjamin Mundy, of Hewitt Road, Fareham, was crossing the road when he was hit by a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen Golf just before 4.30pm on Monday, June 3.

Benjamin Mundy, who has been remembered by his family in a touching tribute

The incident, on Southampton Road, led to a road closure while emergency services worked at the scene.

Benjamin was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

The youngster’s family have said he will be ‘sorely missed' by everyone he knew.

‘He had such a cheeky and mischievous sense of humour where he would be able to get away with anything with his cheeky smile.

‘He was one of the most caring and loving young lads that you would ever meet.

‘We are so proud of the young man that he was turning into.’

The incident occurred close to Titchfield Primary School and its first aiders rushed to Benjamin’s aid immediately after the crash.

While Benjamin was not a pupil at the school, its headteacher, Michelle Stephens, extended her ‘deepest sympathies’ to his family.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who was traveling past it and has dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Operation Review.