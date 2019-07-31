Tributes paid to the woman in her 20s who was found dead after a house fire in Gosport

Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman in her 20s who was found dead after firefighters were called to a house fire in Gosport.

An investigation was launched in to the suspicious death of a woman after firefighters attended a house fire in Grange Crescent yesterday.

Friend of the family Zoi Collins said: ‘RIP angel see you on the other side lots of love.’

SEE ALSO: Body of woman in her 20s found in Gosport home after fire

The News’ Facebook readers also paid their respects for the young woman.

Pamela Rackliff wrote: ‘Tragic loss of a young life.’

Eileen Bell posted: ‘So sad thoughts are with all family and friends.’

Teresa Lewis added: ‘Thoughts go out to family and loved one rip.’

SEE ALSO: Police probe into Gosport house fire as officers cordon off residential street

Police officers were called at 8.52am after fire crews discovered the body of a woman in her 20s.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed that a body has been found and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification has not yet taken place.