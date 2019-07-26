Tributes to 'amazing and loving' mum killed in crash on A33 in Hampshire

Have your say

THE family of an ‘amazing and loving’ teacher who was killed in a crash on the A33 have paid tribute to her.

Annie Holman, aged 63 years and from Dummer, died following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the road near Micheldever on July 17.

Annie Holman died following a crash on the A33. Picture: Family Handout/ Hampshire Constabulary

Officers were called shortly before 8am after the crash involving Ms Holman’s Toyota Yaris and a Peugeot Expert.

Today her family have paid tribute to her. They said: ‘There are no words that could possibly do justice to Annie.

‘She was an amazing, loving mum, a magical person and a wonderful friend.

‘She was a dedicated, caring teacher. Her light will shine brightly forever.’

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190249497.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org