Tributes to 'beautiful, loving' teenager who died after car crashed into tree in Hampshire

THE family of a teenager who died after a car crashed into a tree have said that she will be ‘very sadly missed but never ever forgotten’.

Abbie O’Rourke, 18, of Victoria Road, Netley Abbey, was a passenger in the silver Toyota Aygo which came off the road on School Lane in Hamble just before 9pm on Thursday.

Abbie O'Rourke. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/Family handout

She was rushed to Southampton General Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Two more passengers and the driver were injured in the crash and were also taken to hospital.

Abbie’s family have now paid tribute to her.

In a statement, they said: ‘The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken by Abbie’s tragic death.

‘The life of Abbie, who was a beautiful, talented, ambitious, intelligent, kind, giving, loving & so funny daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin was tragically taken from her.

‘A daughter, who any parent would have been proud of, much loved by all; family, friends and work colleagues.

‘Abbie, recently qualified as a practitioner at Hamble Early Years Centre where she loved working with the children.

‘Abbie will be so very sadly missed but never ever forgotten. Abbie will be forever in our hearts and thoughts.

‘Heaven has gained the brightest star of all.

‘Thank you to everyone for all their support. It is so very much appreciated.’

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting the reference 44190438205.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.