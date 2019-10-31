Tributes to grandmother, 90, killed in crash on M27 in Hampshire

Have your say

A family have paid tribute to a mother and grandmother who died in a crash on the M27.

Zoe Eleanor Maclennan, 90 of Ashley Heath, Dorset, died following the single vehicle collision at Cadnam on Monday, October 23.

Zoe Eleanor Maclennan died last week. Picture: Hampshire constabulary

Her family have now released a tribute to her.

They said: ‘We are deeply shocked and saddened by her sudden passing, not long after the bereavement of losing her husband.

‘Zoe will be greatly missed by her son and daughter, granddaughters and all those who loved her.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Hampshire emergency services for all their efforts after arriving promptly at the scene.’

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 44190379830, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

