Trio given recognition for saving a pensioner who ‘died’ in crash

THREE members of the public who saved a man from dying have received commendation for their efforts from the Royal Humane Society.

Last year Robert Davies was driving along Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth when he suffered a heart attack and crashed into the railings.

Layla Appleton, Neil Tidy and Karl Semmens ran to his aid and managed to get him out of the car.

Layla performed CPR until emergency services arrived and Robert has since made a full recovery.

Robert’s daughter Charlotte Waters said: ‘‘They saved my dad’s life and we think it is fantastic.

‘We are really, really pleased these three have got this recognition.’

At the Royal Humane Soceity Awards, Layla was awarded the RHS Certificate of Resuscitation and Neil and Karl have been awarded the RHS Certificate of Commendation.

Officers from across the area also received recognition for their work.

PC Steven Males, PC Trevor Peckham and PC Helen Dowling from response and patrol Cosham saved the life of a man in December 2015 after they were called to an address following reports that a man was intending to kill himself.

The trio forced entry into the property and provided first aid to the man until paramedics arrived.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkey said: ‘It has been humbling to hear so many examples of how our officers and members of the public have shown such compassion to those in desperate need.’