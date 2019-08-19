True love found a way for this Waterlooville couple

As the old saying goes, the path of true love never runs smooth.

And for Angela and Ryan Minter, their love story proves the old adage to be true as they have now both truly found their soulmates in one another.

Angela and Ryan Minter at the New Place Hotel, Whiteley. Picture: Leah Marie Photography.

‘We both went to Purbrook Park School so I have known him since year seven. We were dating towards the end of school but then we went to college and did different subjects so it ended,’ explains Angela, from Waterlooville.

‘We always kept in touch and eventually came back together again. We have been good friends for a really long time.

‘We met up again and the rest is history.’

The 28 year olds became engaged on August 11, 2017, and Angela insists she had no idea a proposal was coming her way. She was later told the story behind it.

Picture: Leah Marie Photography.

‘He was on his best friend’s stag do in Benidorm and was having a real heart-to-heart with his best friend.

‘We had known each for so long and I think with all the wedding vibes around him he thought about it.

‘He rang my dad from Benidorm and was on the phone to him for ages. His phone died actually.

Once he was back in the UK, Ryan bought the engagement ring and was planning a big proposal.

Picture: Leah Marie Photography.

‘But he couldn’t wait,’ laughs Angela.

‘We were at home and it was our typical Friday night watching a movie with a takeaway.

‘I cried a lot. I obviously said yes straight away.

‘I just didn’t think it would ever happen.’

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot at New Place Hotel, Whiteley, on June 21 in front of their family and 80 guests.

‘I was really chilled out on the day. I was anxious a couple of weeks before but I was feeling really happy.

‘The speeches were my favourite part. Ryan’s was amazing.

‘I know he was really nervous about it but it was perfect. I have it recorded on my phone and keep re-watching it,’ she smiles.

The Minters count themselves very lucky to have found their soulmate.

‘I just love the way he is with me, how much he looks after me and appreciates me.

‘He’s my best friend. We like all of the same things and just click.’