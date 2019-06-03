Have your say

DONALD Trump is set to bring his family including his adult children and their spouses with him on his visit to UK this week.

The US President and First Lady Melania Trump are due to arrive in Britain today – with Air Force One expected to touch down at Stansted Airport.

The Trumps will be joined by their adult children on the State Visit, according to the Hill.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald J Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump as well as Eric Trump and his wife Lara are all making the trip across the Atlantic.

However the youngest Trump – Barron, 13 – is not expected to join the rest of his family in the UK.

President Trump and Melania are both due to attend the D-Day anniversary ceremony at Southsea Common on Wednesday as part of the State Visit to the UK.

The White House confirmed that they would be making the trip to Portsmouth earlier this year.

Heightened security protocols are in place ahead of the ceremony on Wednesday, with two sets of fencing around the common and armed police on patrol in the city.

President Trump will join hundreds of D-Day veterans, the Queen, the Prime Minister and other world leaders at the ceremony in Southsea on June 5.