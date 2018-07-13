TV and radio presenter Richard Bacon in a coma 

POPULAR television and radio presenter Richard Bacon is in a medically-induced coma after becoming seriously ill with suspected pneumonia.

The public figure was taken to hospital eight days ago after falling ill on a flight from Britain to the USA.

Formerly a presenter for hit BBC show Blue Peter, Mr Bacon began posting on social media – including Twitter – when he first fell unwell.

But according to the BBC, his sister has confirmed his condition has worsened and he has had a tracheotomy to help him breathe.

He started his career presenting on BBC Radio Nottingham, before presenting television and radio nationally, notably for Top of the Pops, the Big Breakfast and Radio 5 Live.

He currently has a show on Fox TV and lives in Los Angeles, USA.