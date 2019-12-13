TV presenter Caroline Flack charged with assault

TV presenter Caroline Flack has been charged with assault after reports of a man being attacked.

Flack, 40, was charged on Friday with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was arrested after an incident at approximately 5.25am on Thursday December 12 after reports of a man assaulted, according to the police statement.

The man was not seriously injured.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed Flack will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday December 23.

Flack is known for hosting TV programmes including The X Factor, The Xtra Factor and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s spin-off show.

In 2014 she won Strictly Come Dancing and since 2015 she has hosted ITV2 reality show Love Island and its accompanying programme Aftersun.

