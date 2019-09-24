Twinkle-toed ballet boys are following in the footsteps of Prince George

YOUNG dancers are being royally inspired to take up ballet as it was announced that Prince George is lacing up his pointe shoes.

Plenty of active youngsters are following in the prince’s footsteps after hearing he will be doing weekly ballet practice at Thomas’s Battersea school.

Twin brothers Otto and Ellery Beechurst 4 with their sister Greta 6''Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Being kept on their toes are four-year-old twins Otto and Ellery Beechurst, who have started their weekly ballet lessons at Stubbington Girl Guide Hall after school with Starz Ballet.

Ballet teacher Hannah Smith said: ‘We were excited to hear the news of Prince George starting ballet.

‘We have always encouraged boys to join our Starz Ballet classes and have even dedicated one of our annual show dances to just boys one year.’

Otto and Ellery are the only boys in the class of 15, but thoroughly enjoy the lessons to keep their dancing en pointe.

The twins said: ‘We like ballet, we like everything’, with Ellery most enjoying the splits and Otto loving to leap in the lessons.

Mum Chloe Beechurst said: ‘They like the fact they get to do something with their sister as she is in the class as well, equally it gives them strong muscles and legs.

‘It allows them to bend and stretch to music they enjoy listening to, they like a lot of the songs that get used for the dancing, so encourages them to do some exercising.

‘I think with Prince George doing ballet it will encourage others and I always wanted them to do ballet as its important for core muscle strength and why shouldn’t they? Ballet is not just for girls.’

Starz Ballet runs classes across Hampshire for all ages from babies to adults, with classes locally in Fareham, Gosport, Stubbington. Whiteley, Bishop’s Waltham, Portchester and Titchfield.

Teacher Hannah said: ‘Ballet is great for building strength, improving co-ordination and general turn taking and good manners. Our classes are particularly friendly and sociable too, so often the children make new ballet friends.

‘It’s also great for building the children's confidence. Many of the children also play football and rugby, which ballet is reported to benefit due to the strength, balance and coordination work.'

For more information and to book a class go to starzballet.com.