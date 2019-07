Have your say

TWO people have been hurt in a three-car crash in Fareham.

The collision took place in Highlands Road at about 10.30am.

Police were called to the scene shortly after.

The road blocked by the damaged vehicles leading to delays as motorists were diverted away from the area.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 10.30am to reports of a collision on Highlands Road, Fareham involving three vehicles.

‘Two people suffered minor injuries.’

No arrests were reported.