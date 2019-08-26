Two iPhones, boxer shorts and knickers found in Victorious Festival portaloo waste tanks

TWO iPhones, sunglasses, boxer shorts and a pair of knickers – just some of the items recovered from the waste tanks of Victorious portaloos.

The items were discovered by CSG waste company workers Kevin and Scott after sewage drainage pipes became blocked during the festival clean up operation.

CSG waste management workers made some unusual discoveries when emptying the portaloos at Victorious Festival.

Scott said: ‘The toilets were as you’d expect after a music festival. You always find some strange items but it was particularly surprising to find two iPhones.’

Scott added: ‘They cause blockages which can be a problem when we have over 700 portaloos and urinals to empty.’

In total, an estimated 8000 gallons of sewage will need to be removed before being taken to the Budds Farm Treatment Works on Hayling Island.

Disposing of sewage is just one part of the clean up operation after more than 100,000 revellers partied across the weekend.

Tennis Club chair, Ian Kemble (right), and cafe owner Max Hiat feel that the clean operation has gone well.

For refuse and recycling company, TJ Waste, it’s the fourth year they have been charged with the task of returning Southsea Common to its original state. In total 10 waste collection workers, two bin wagons, a 17-tonne van and a roll on roll off truck were dispatched to remove rubbish.

Waste collection worker, Tony Light, said: ‘We’ve already removed 100 tonnes of rubbish and we expect the total will be close to 200 tonnes.’

Colleague Chris Hammond added: ‘It will take around three days to get the site back to normal.’

Despite being involved in the previous three clean up operations, the team are still surprised by what people leave behind.

Mick Harrison commented: ‘We have found prams and buggies which have been discarded. At the campsite, people will often leave tents and sleeping bags behind. Many of these items are donated to homeless charities. Around 70 per cent of the waste goes for recycling.’

The waste workers believe there has been an improvement in people’s attitude to disposing of rubbish since the festival began.

Tony said: ‘We set out three hundred bins and people seem to be getting the message to use them.’

Tennis club chair Ian Kemble, whose club is surrounded by the festival, agreed.

‘There certainly seemed to be more bins and people generally adhered to the message to use them,’ he commented.