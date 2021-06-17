Two men, 18, due at Winchester Crown Court charged over four robberies in Portsmouth
TWO men have been charged in relation to a series of robberies across Portsmouth.
Following an appeal, police have made charges relating to a robbery at Mountbatten Centre car park on May 26, an incident at the Twyford Avenue Co-Op, and two connected assaults that took place in the Stamshaw Road area shortly afterwards - one of which resulted in serious injury.
Cameron David Birch, 19, of Holt Lane, Hook, has been charged with four counts of robbery, possession of a knife/blade in a public place, affray and inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Steven Spiers, 18, of Schubert Road, Basingstoke, has been charged with four counts of robbery, possession of a knife/blade in a public place and affray.
SEE ALSO: Parent is 'frightened' to take children to Kingston Rec park in Portsmouth amid 'threatening behaviour' of youths
Both have been remanded to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on July 8.
A 16-year-old boy from Bishopstoke was arrested on suspicion of robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.