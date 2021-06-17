Two men, 18, due at Winchester Crown Court charged over four robberies in Portsmouth

Following an appeal, police have made charges relating to a robbery at Mountbatten Centre car park on May 26, an incident at the Twyford Avenue Co-Op, and two connected assaults that took place in the Stamshaw Road area shortly afterwards - one of which resulted in serious injury.

Cameron David Birch, 19, of Holt Lane, Hook, has been charged with four counts of robbery, possession of a knife/blade in a public place, affray and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Steven Spiers, 18, of Schubert Road, Basingstoke, has been charged with four counts of robbery, possession of a knife/blade in a public place and affray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on streets.

Both have been remanded to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on July 8.

A 16-year-old boy from Bishopstoke was arrested on suspicion of robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron