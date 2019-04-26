Two men die after car crashes into tree in Hampshire 

TWO men have died after a car left the road and crashed into a tree.

The fatal collision took place on the B3404 Alresford Road at around 6.30am yesterday.

Two men in their 20s have died

A Blue Ford Fiesta had been travelling in the direction of Winchester when it left the carriageway and collided with a tree one mile east of St Swithun’s School.

Both of the men who were in the car died following the crash.

The men were in their 20s and were from the Alton area. Their next of kin have been informed.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to it.

Officers know that the vehicle stopped at the BP and Marks & Spencer filling station on the A31 at Four Marks before carrying on towards Winchester.

They like to hear from anyone in that area who may have useful information.

In addition, if you have dash cam footage of the vehicle and/or the collision please call them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 44190142001.