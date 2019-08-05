Two people taken to hospital after getting stuck in mud in Gosport

TWO people had to be rescued after getting stuck in the mud in Gosport.

The incident happened last night and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) have said they were called to Heritage Way at 10.53pm.

Paramedics were called to Heritage Way in Gosport last night. Picture: Google Maps

The pair were treated by paramedics and then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after being freed.

A spokeswoman for SCAS said: ‘We received a call at 22:53 to Heritage Way where it was understood there was a couple of patients stuck in the mud.

‘We had an ambulance officer and an ambulance crew on scene assessing and treating both patients who were then taken onto the Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

