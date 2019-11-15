Two Portsmouth sailors to receive Royal Yachting Association award from Princess Anne

TWO sailors will be recognised for commitment to their sailing clubs with an award presented by HRH the Princess Royal.

John Wardale of Hill Head and Linda Vacher, from Milton, are both set to receive a Royal Yachting Association Lifetime Commitment award at a London ceremony on November 22.

John Wardale from Hill Head has been a member of Hill Head Sailing Club since childhood and is being presented with a Royal Yachting Association Lifetime Commitment Award by HRH the Princess Royal

The pair were selected as winners by the association’s Honours and Awards Panel, with the Volunteer Awards known as the ‘MBE’ of the sport.

John has been a member of Hill Head Sailing Club since childhood and honorary harbourmaster for more than 15 years.

READ MORE: HMS Prince of Wales: Has the Royal Navy carrier's arrival date into Portsmouth been revealed?

He has served on the management committee for 19 years, as well as being first to help members with boat maintenance and moorings and is often seen tying down members’ dinghies and securing cruiser lines when high winds threaten.

Linda Vacher from Milton joined Tudor Sailing Club at Langstone Harbour in 1995 and is being presented with a Royal Yachting Association Lifetime Commitment Award by HRH the Princess Royal. Picture: Steven Vacher

An active cruiser sailor and powerboat instructor, he is willing to take anyone out in his boat to experience sailing and is a key member of the club’s Royal Yachting Association Push the Boat Out team.

John said: ‘I had no idea that my name had been put forward and it came as a complete shock when I realised that I had won the award. I do what I do for the club because I enjoy it, but it is always nice to feel appreciated.’

Linda joined Tudor Sailing Club at Langstone Harbour in 1995 and became dinghy captain within a couple of years, before taking on the job of compound bosun, organising the dinghy compound.

For the last six years she has been a club trustee, attending not only executive committee meetings but also bosun’s committee meetings.

For several years she has been ‘crewco’ for the club’s cruiser launch and recovery weekends, effectively organising all the members who are driving tractors and RIBs, or handling boats in the water and compound, as well as sorting out crews for the boats being launched and recovered.

‘I am honoured to receive this award,’ said Linda.

‘It is a pleasure to assist children and adults who start or return to sailing in lovely Langstone Harbour and the Solent. I am one of many members who give time to support and run the Tudor Sailing Club.’