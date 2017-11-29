Two-year renovation project ‘worth every moment’

WHEN the four-and-a-half acre gardens at Merchistoun Hall in Horndean fell into disrepair, it was always going to be a mammoth job to restore it to its former glory.

But that is what the Horndean Community Association spent two years doing, winning the Best Garden award in the process.

After the renovation was complete, the group held a ‘Fun in the Park’ day for families to enjoy.

Brendan Charles from the Horndean Community Association said: ‘It has been a great two years with lots of support.

‘Opening the gates for the first time was lovely, and the renovation work was worth every moment.

‘We are now looking to build an orchard and install a trim trail for children to use.’