Two young men die in fatal car collision as police appeal for witnesses

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a fatal collision saw two men die after the car they were travelling in ploughed into a tree.

The single vehicle accident took place on Thursday near Winchester at 6.30am on the B3404 Alresford Road, one mile east of St Swithun’s School.

The Blue Ford Fiesta had been travelling in the direction of Winchester when it left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Both occupants, men in their 20s from the Alton area, died as a result. Their next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to it.

‘We know the vehicle stopped at the BP and Marks & Spencer filling station on the A31 at Four Marks earlier this morning, before carrying on towards Winchester, so we would ask anyone in that area who may have useful information to contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 44190142001.