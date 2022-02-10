Two young people to be presented with the highest scout awards

Nicholas Goldring, 24, from Waterlooville has won the Queen’s Scout Award after working towards the goal for over ten years.

The Queen’s Scout Award, linked closely to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award, is the highest youth award attainable within the scouting movement from the ages of 14-25, and comprises of a variety of activities to achieve.

In order to complete his award, Nicholas carried out a five-day expedition as part of his Duke of Edinburgh Gold award in 2018, which involved rowing down the River Wye in a canoe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caption: Nicholas Goldring receiving his Queen's Scout Award Picture: Nicholas Goldring

He said: ‘It has been a long time coming, I finally completed it late last year. It is a relief and I am proud I managed to do it.’

Nicholas has been involved in the scouts for over ten years and even went on an international trip to Denmark in 2011 for ten days, along with a group of other Hampshire Scouts.

‘I think I was even on Danish TV at one point. I would definitely do it again,’ added Nicholas.

Caption: Hollie Kirby receiving her Chief Scouts Diamond award Picture: Hollie Kirby

Currently, Nicholas is an Explorer Leader and a Queen Scout Award Coordinator for Hampshire Scouts, helping other young people like him achieve the same esteemed award.

Explorer Scout, Hollie Kirby, 17, has also been active and is receiving her Chief Scouts Diamond award which is the highest award achieved by an Explorer Scout.

Hollie participates in rugby and County Explorer events, aiding her in having achieved her goal.

She is also a leader to younger beavers and Lisa Burns, Attenborough Explorer Scout Unit Leader and Waterlooville District Explorer, says she is a ‘role model’ to fellow Explorer Scouts.

On Friday, the Hampshire Scouts County Commissioner will present Nicholas and Hollie locally with their awards.

Nicholas will also receive his certificate as part of a ceremony presented by Prince Edward at Windsor Castle when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron