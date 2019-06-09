Typhoid survivor praises Havant charity star as 6KM Walk for Water raises cash to save lives

BEFORE a borehole was built in his village of Kirindon in Kenya, Boniface Ole Mpario saw people die of typhoid and fought off the waterborne disease himself.

That was more than 15 years ago and the dad and Maasai senior elder, in his 40s, now lives in Waterlooville and knows well the good cause that provided that life-saving resource – World Vision.

Boniface, centre, sets off on the walk with his daughter - alongside Sue Tinney, far-left. Picture: Keith Woodland (090619-23)

He joined a host of others on Sunday as a sponsored six-kilometre Walk for Water raised cash for World Vision’s overseas projects, marching from Havant to Hayling Island.

It was the latest fundraising drive led by ‘renowned’ World Vision ambassador from Havant, Sue Tinney.

‘World Vision were looking for people who were in dire need of water and we were the perfect candidates,’ Boniface said of the charity’s arrival in Kirindon more than a decade ago.

‘Waterborne diseases like typhoid were rampant, I had typhoid countless times myself and people died of it.

Sue Tinney, centre alongside Havant MP Alan Mak, surrounded by the walkers who took on her 6K Walk for Water on Sunday. Picture: Keith Woodland (090619-12)

‘But since they helped us to drill a borehole, those cases of typhoid have gone down almost to zero and World Vision have not only provided people with clean water, they have saved lives.’

He added: ‘It’s expensive to drill boreholes like they did in my village but people like Sue are the ones who make it possible.’

Sue, an ambassador for global children’s charity World Vision since 2011, was joined by a cluster of family and friends as the walk set off at 11.15am after Havant MP Alan Mak fired a ‘starting’ water pistol.

Following a six-kilometre route, the length of the sponsored stroll was significant in its relation to life in some developing countries.

Boniface speaks to the walkers about how he has benefited from World Visions water programme.Picture: Keith Woodland (090619-5)

‘The six-kilometre walk is the average distance children and women have to walk to find water,’ Sue said.

‘And by the time they’ve walked an hour, two hours, they get to the water it could be dirty, have bugs in it and they’re taking it back to their families – they therefore become sick.

‘The whole point of the walk was to raise funds for World Vision’s water projects so we can stop children having to walk long distances that can prevent them going to school as well.’

Money from the Walk for Water, which has been taken on by World Vision volunteers across the globe, will fund long-term, sustainable projects which serve communities for up to 20 years.

These save lives and enable beneficiaries like Boniface to spend time that once would have gone on collecting dirty water on getting education and developing their communities.

Charlotte Tipping, supporter specialist at World Vision, said it was ‘amazing’ to see Sue’s walk draw a crowd.

‘Events like these means that young children and women don’t have to walk that dangerous 6K – because it’s not just the water that’s the problem, they could also be attacked on the way,’ she said.

‘Sue is renowned in World Vision because if we ever want anything doing, we say: “Sue Tinney”.

‘She’s an expert at presentations, she’s run community meals and fundraisers and today, she’s taken on a mentality that if this doesn’t get done, it won’t get done, so we’re proud of her.’