Uber moped delivery driver taken to hospital after Southsea crash

AN Uber moped driver was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in wet conditions.

The Uber Eats driver, a Brazilian 30-year-old who lives in Fratton, was left with a possible fractured wrist after the crash in Southsea at around 12pm today.

The incident happened after the vehicle pulled out of Ashburton Road as the moped driver was travelling along Kent Road next to parked cars.

Police closed off the road while paramedics treated the male who was also left with cuts and bruises after hobbling out of the ambulance before friends took him to hospital.

The casualty’s friend Carla Neves, 35, who runs Express Sandwiches in Southsea, said: ‘I’m glad he’s ok. He was doing a delivery when the crash happened.’

A paramedic at the scene said ‘slippery conditions’ after the rain would have increased the chances of an accident.

A police spokesman said: ‘We received a report of a two vehicle collision involving a car and a motorcycle.’