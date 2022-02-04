Sam Lundy, 13, from Gosport, filmed the strange phenomenon after walking out of a pantomime with his mum and Grandma.

They spotted three glowing illuminations above their heads in the Thorngate Hall car park, Gosport.

Sam said he thinks they only could have come from a UFO.

He told The News: ‘I got my camera out and it really shocked me.

‘We were just coming out of seeing a pantomime – to go from that to seeing bright lights in the sky was very odd.

‘My mum was quite scared about it.

‘It doesn’t show much on video, but it was scarier for her in person, because it was just so strange.

‘It was scary for my mum anyway, I thought it was really cool though.

‘I definitely think it’s a UFO.’

Sam and his other family members saw the lights at 5.19pm on December 12.

The teenager explained he initially thought the glowing was from Christmas decorations or just normal lights, but the way they moved made Sam think it was a UFO.

He said he saw them again when he got home through his camera, but has not seen them since.

After showing the video to his dad and seeing his shock, Sam became even more convinced.

Sam and his mum, Sarah Lundy, returned to the car park several times but illuminations have not reappeared.

Ms Lundy said she had never experienced anything like it before.

She told The News: ‘Sam clocked them, he saw these three lights in the sky that were just moving around together.

‘We were very surprised, and to us, just straight away we thought, oh my god, what are they?

‘It just looked like UFOs really.

‘We couldn’t figure out what else they could be.’

This is not the first expected UFO sighting in the area.

An other-worldly glow was seen above Staunton County Park and Staunton Farm, in Havant, last November.

Lights were also captured on video in 2017, but they were caused by high-flying drones.

Sarah said she could see the ‘UFO’ clearly above them for about 10 minutes because it was so dark.

The 45-year-old added she was totally surprised by what she saw, and agrees with her son that it was a UFO.

She said: ‘What else could it be?

‘That’s what it appeared like to us, and I’ve never seen anything like it.

‘We were shocked, and it definitely took us by surprise.’

