Ukraine benefit concert starring classical guitarist Carlos Bonnell and Friends to be staged by Ports Fest at Portsmouth Cathedral

All proceeds will be going to the Doctors Without Borders’ Ukraine appeal.

Bonell was described by The New York Times as an artist of ‘superb poetic gifts’, while Classical Guitar Magazine, called him ‘one of the great communicators of the guitar world.’

Joining him at the concert at Portsmouth Cathedral from 7.30pm on June 15 will be acclaimed guitarist Debra Adamson-Brattland, multiple award-winning guitarist Zoe Barnett, singer-songwriter Marley Blandford, and Russian accordion player Igor Outkine.

Carlos Bonell is headlining a Ukraine Benefit Concert at Portsmouth Cathedral on June 15, 2022

Director of Ports Fest, Erica Smith, said: ‘One of the key features of Ports Fest is to give back to the community through our events and providing a platform for local and national artists.

‘However, our passion for helping doesn’t end there. Much like everyone else, we have felt incredibly saddened to hear of the attack on Ukraine and have been thinking of ways we can provide useful help.

‘It's essential that we do something to advance the awareness and try and support the people of Ukraine in whatever way we can contribute.

‘As a previous performer at, and great supporter of the festival, it is great that we could work together with Carlos and the other musicians on an event to raise money for the MSF teams who are tirelessly working to deliver medical aid to people in Ukraine.

‘We look forward to audiences joining us for an evening of outstanding music.’

Tickets costing £20 are on sale now.

The main Ports Fest, the city’s annual multi-arts festival, takes place from Thursday, June 30 to Sunday, July 3.