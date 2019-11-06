Unexploded mine found at recycling centre in Hampshire

AN unexploded mine was discovered at a recycling centre in Hampshire this morning.

Police were called to the facility in Bar End Road in Winchester just after 8.47am today.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said that a device, believed to be an unexploded mine, had been found at the site.

She added: ‘The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and removed the device.’

