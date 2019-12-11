Have your say

IF you receive universal credit or other kinds of benefits than you could be in line to be paid earlier over the Christmas period in 2019.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) have revealed the changes to payment dates during December this year.

Here are the benefits and universal credit payment days for Christmas period. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

And for some people it could be good news – with payments arriving earlier than expected.

These include payments for universal credit, child benefits and jobseeker’s allowance (JSA).

READ MORE: These are the bank holiday dates for 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Are you in receipt of Universal Credit? Picture: PA.

Universal credit

For residents of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas who receive universal credit, here are the payment dates for over Christmas:

- If you are due to be paid on December 25 (Christmas Day) you will be paid a day earlier on December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on December 26 (Boxing Day) you will be paid two days earlier on December 24.

READ MORE: Christmas light switch-ons for Portsmouth area in 2019

- If you are due to be paid on December 27 you will be paid as usual

- If you are due to be paid on December 28 you will be paid a day earlier on December 27

- If you are due to be paid on December 29 you will be paid two days earlier on December 27

- If you are due to be paid on December 30 you will be paid as usual

- If you are due to be paid on December 31 you will be paid as usual

- If you are due to be paid on first of the month (January 1, 2020) you will be paid on December 31.

READ MORE: Best Christmas markets you can find less than an hour from Portsmouth

Benefits

This includes child benefits, state pension, disability living allowance, carer’s allowance and jobseeker’s allowance (JSA).

Here's when benefit payments will be made over the Christmas period:

- If you are due to be paid on December 25 (Christmas Day) you will be paid a day earlier on December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on December 26 (Boxing Day) you will be paid two days earlier on December 24.

- If you are due to be paid on December 27 you will be paid as usual

- If you are due to be paid on December 28 you will be paid a day earlier on December 27

READ MORE: Best places to see Santa in the Portsmouth area this Christmas

- If you are due to be paid on December 29 you will be paid two days earlier on December 27

- If you are due to be paid on December 30 you will be paid as usual

- If you are due to be paid on December 31 you will be paid as usual

- If you are due to be paid on first of the month (January 1, 2020) you will be paid on December 31.

Will you be affected by the payment date changes?