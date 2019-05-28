University highlights importance of sport to country

THE University of Portsmouth featured in a report measuring the contribution Sport and Exercise Science (SES) makes to the UK.

The ‘Sport and Exercise Education: Impact on the UK Economy’ report, produced by The Physiological Society and GuildHE, is an independent assessment of the benefits of SES courses and research to economies.

It focuses on the contributions of students, universities, and colleges working in the field.

The results show that SES courses added £3.9 billion to the UK economy, with average salaries for SES graduates at £21,100 per annum after six months of employment.

Graduates and postgraduate researchers also demonstrate high quality transferable skills including critical thinking, attention to detail and interdisciplinary working.

The report showcases the university’s research in cold water immersion physiology, which is the foundation of the search, rescue, and treatment of people in the water by a large number of organisations worldwide.

Professor Mike Tipton MBE said: ‘People are beginning to appreciate that SES isn’t just about running faster; whilst it undoubtedly contributes to improved sporting performance, it also involves improving things like people’s working conditions.

‘Exercise science is addressing some of the major health-related issues plaguing contemporary society, with exercise now being recognised as a non-drug-related intervention in the prevention and treatment of obesity, diabetes, cancer and poor mental health.’