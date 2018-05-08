University lecturer wins award for volunteer work

AN ENGINEERING lecturer at the city’s university has received an award for his dedicated volunteer work.

David Sanders from Fareham has been awarded The Order Of Mercy by the League of Mercy for voluntary work including volunteering with Rotary International, Cadet Forces, Army Reserve, Youth Organisations, Armed Service Veterans and various charities.

The citation said: ‘He never says no to anyone needing help and is always happy to get his hands dirty and to help with setting up and welcoming visitors as well as with the sharp end of fundraising.’

He previously received a Melvin Jones Fellowship in 2005 in recognition of his commitment to humanitarian work and was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship by Rotary for community service.

A presentation ceremony will be held at The Mansion House in the City of London to confer the order.