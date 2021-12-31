Professor Graham Galbraith was awarded the commanders of the Order of the British Empire honour for his services to higher education.

The professor, who is 61 years old, said: ‘I am delighted and greatly humbled to receive this honour.

‘I am passionate and proud of the incredible work of the University of Portsmouth in educating people of all backgrounds and in carrying out research and innovation that has a real impact on our society – whether exploring our universe or finding innovative solutions for the sustainability of our planet.

Vice-chancellor Graham Galbraith of the University of Portsmouth

‘This is an honour that recognises the amazing work of all of my colleagues who make the university the great institution it is and who have done extraordinary things navigating the challenges of the last two years.

‘It brings credit to the people that are at the heart of this great city and increases my determination to ensure the University remains a significant force for good in all that we do.’

Graham joined the University of Portsmouth as vice-chancellor in September 2013, and said he felt ‘right at home’ when he moved to the city.

The Southsea resident added: ‘My family has been an amazing support to me, I’ve trailed them from Scotland to Hertfordshire to Portsmouth.

‘All the staff at Portsmouth have made this possible - they all support me and the work of the university. They’re so committed to students doing well.’

Graham said that his honour reflects the quality of the work done by the staff and students at the university.

‘I think that the big achievement for me is the way that the university is recognised as an integral part of the city’, Graham said.

‘I think its work touches the lives of so many others, not just at the university.’

The vice-chancellor promises big things for the university in the new year.

He added: ‘My biggest hope for ‘22 is that we can all get back to some normality, as it’s been such a different two years for everybody.

‘We’ve got some amazingly exciting developments for 2022.

‘There’s a lot happening - a lot of exciting things. I can’t wait for us to have the new sports facility.’

