‘Unsung heroes’ are the focus of artist’s News-inspired project

A TALENTED painter is looking to shine the spotlight on people who go the extra mile for the community.

Dan Williams, 39, from Gosport, will be launching a new exhibition in the town later this year, celebrating unsung community heroes.

Dan, who has been a full-time artist for five years, says he was inspired by The News We Can Do It awards, where he met a number of people who had contributed to life in the surrounding area.

He said: ‘Seeing all these different people was incredible – until then I don’t think I had realised just how many people were doing great things, and I wanted it to be the basis for my next exhibition.

‘There are so many people doing all of this just to benefit other people’s lives – it really is amazing.’

Through his artwork, Dan is planning to capture as many people’s stories as he can before unveiling the exhibition in October.

He said: ‘I am looking to paint at least 15 people, which would be perfect for an exhibition at the Gosport Gallery.

‘The exhibition will open on October 20 and will be open until January – but I should probably start painting the pictures soon!

‘My style is to use oil paints so I think I can create pretty realistic pictures of people.

‘I like to create a more classical style, which I believe will help me incorporate people’s stories into the picture at the same time.

‘Beneath each image will be a blurb about the person as well, to celebrate what they have achieved for other people.’

Dan’s paintings will be all about the individual stories of the community’s unsung heroes.

To that end, he says that none of the paintings will be done in a studio – as he opts to travel around the area visiting people’s houses instead.

He said: ‘I don’t want every painting done in a bland studio environment.

‘These pictures are about people and their stories, so I want to visit them, get to know them and paint them in a familiar environment. I haven’t actually started any of the paintings yet.

‘I want to hear from as many people as I can before I get cracking.

‘Each painting will take quite a while to do so I’ll have a few on the go at once.

‘It will be a lot of work but I am excited to get started – and the end product will certainly be worth it.’

n To nominate an unsung hero for one of Dan Williams’ pictures, people can message him on facebook.com/danwilliamsart.